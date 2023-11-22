Here's Where People Slept In Medieval Castles

By all accounts, people in the European Middle Ages (spanning from the 5th to 15th centuries) weren't all that different from us modern folks. You may be fortunate enough to have internet access and central heating where they did not, but otherwise, the bare facts of living remained the same. Medieval people needed to work, eat, and sleep just like anyone else. For people with straightforward homes and relatively small households, such as peasants in their cottages, figuring out where to sleep was easy. In fact, for many people, the trickiest part was deciding who slept where in the household's shared bed.

But what about castle life? Medieval nobles could have sprawling households packed full of family members, courtiers, and servants, all of whom needed a place to sleep at the end of the day. Where and how they slept within a castle said much about who they were and the kinds of lives they led. A lady or lord who had command of the castle — or even a visiting royal — could plan to retire to nice apartments with a private, luxurious bed.

Servants, meanwhile, might have had to jostle for space on a shared mattress or even accept their fate of bedding down into straw or the rushes scattered across the floor of a castle's great hall. In really crowded situations, some might have even had to wander outside the castle walls to find a halfway decent sleeping spot. Here's the reality of who slept where in medieval castles.