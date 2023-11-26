A Look At Hitler's Drug Use During World War II

Adolf Hitler was addicted to opiates — to many, this may seem like an accusation out of the blue, but author Norman Ohler makes a compelling case for this exact fact in his book "Blitzed: Drugs in Nazi Germany." Within the book, Ohler outlines how the Nazi forces and Hitler himself turned to drugs in order to keep up their energy and the Nazi war effort. It's certainly a bold topic, but, in a twist that makes things more confusing, Hitler was known for being particular about his diet with a goal toward optimal health.

In 1937, The New York Times published an article that gave an inside view into Hitler's eating habits. "It is well known that Hitler is a vegetarian and does not drink or smoke," the article read. "His lunch and dinner consist, therefore, for the most part of soup, eggs, vegetables and mineral water, although he occasionally relishes a slice of ham and relieves the tediousness of his diet with such delicacies as caviar ...." Despite his supposed healthy lifestyle, per an interview with with "Fresh Air" host Terry Gross, Ohler says that Hitler's drug use took a sharp upturn in the later half of World War II between 1941 and 1944. It wasn't just Hitler who was taking drugs, either.