What Happened To Winston Churchill's Kids?

He was stubborn, mercurial, and prejudiced even for his time, and his record as a peacetime statesman and leader is spotty at best. But Winston Churchill cut a singular figure in British and world history. As Gautam Mukunda argued in Forbes, the very traits that led Churchill so badly astray elsewhere were indispensable in the fight against Nazism. Leading that fight in Western Europe's bleakest moment is the sort of thing that leads posterity to accept a man's many flaws, even when they include unbridled contempt for people attempting to cast off the British empire.

It was the sort of heroic achievement that Churchill's father, Lord Randolph, wouldn't have imagined him capable of. Per Josh Ireland's "Churchill & Son" (via The American Conservative), Lord Randolph was a distant and uninvolved father who only spoke with his son to reprimand him. If he imagined any Churchill at 10 Downing Street, it was himself — Lord Randolph was a champion of Tory democracy and a strong contender for prime minister before he repelled needed allies and died relatively young from complications of syphilis. Churchill's mother wasn't much more attentive to him, writes the Churchill International Society. She had society functions and adultery to occupy her time.

Despite the distance between him and his parents, Churchill revered them and declared their neglect a blessing, though he took a different approach when he became a father. "[He] was an affectionate and devoted parent," the Society reports. But that didn't mean Churchill's children had an easier time navigating life than their father.