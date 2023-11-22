The Tragic 1991 Murder Of Notable Cardiac Surgeon Victor Chang

Dr. Victor Chang was on his way to work that morning. He was a world-renowned heart surgeon from Sydney, Australia who made saving people his life's work. But on July 4, 1991, two desperate men looking for easy money attempted to shake Dr. Chang down with tragic results, according to The Age. The doctor who had created a less expensive artificial heart valve that saved numerous lives found himself face to face with two Malaysian men who had just hit his Mercedes with their Toyota, per The Economic Times and The Sydney Morning Herald. Chang didn't realize the seriousness of his situation.

"How could you do this?" Dr. Chang asked, looking at the damage to his new car. The men answered him by name in Chinese before telling him they needed money. One opened his jacket to show Dr. Chang that he had a gun. "How much do you want?" Dr. Chang asked before seeing a passerby and telling them to call the police. One of the men shot the heart surgeon twice at point-blank range, the first bullet ripping through his cheek and the second entering his brain, killing him.