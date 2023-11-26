What Christmas With Elvis Presley Was Really Like

The man behind the lyrics to "Blue Christmas," Jay Johnson, originally intended the song to be for those who have a rough time of it during the holiday season (per "Behind the Christmas Hits with Drew Savage"). But that wasn't how the man who made the song famous, Elvis Presley, felt about the holiday. Indeed, Graceland declared Christmas Presley's "favorite time of the year," and he loved to decorate with red, white, and blue — a rotating, musical white Christmas tree with red ornaments, red drapes, and blue driveway lights. He even dropped $300 (over $3200 in 2023 money) on a custom Christmas sign for Graceland when he first moved in.

In the 1960s, Presley expanded his ornaments and lawn decorations to include a Nativity and a row of aluminum Christmas trees in front of the house. Inside, Vernon Presley played Santa Claus, as did the stuffed monkey of the pool room. Vernon also warned his son, kiddingly, that his driveway lights would confuse any planes passing overhead on their way to the airport. To date, says Graceland, no one's tried to land on the driveway.

Today, Yuletide visitors to Graceland can see it much as Presley would have. Many of his personal decorations are still used, and those he originally rented have since been purchased by the estate. Even the tinsel decorating one of the trees inside Graceland is Presley's own, recycled year after year. The decorations stay up until Presley's birthday, January 8, just as he would have done.