Was Jesus The Only One To Rise From The Dead In The Bible?

The divinity of Jesus is as fundamental to Christianity as the faith in his resurrection: That following his crucifixion, Jesus rose from the dead three days later and ascended into heaven. The book of Revelation names him "firstborn of the dead" — that is, he is taken as the first to lead the way to resurrection and eternal life after death in God's coming kingdom, per Christianity.com. But the concept of resurrection was not unique to early Christianity. From Osiris in the Egyptian pantheon to the phoenix of Greek mythology, divine or magical beings rising from the dead was a widespread theme.

Nor is Jesus's resurrection the only such instance within the Christian tradition. The Gospels contain several instances of Jesus raising others from the dead. The most famous is the resurrection of Lazarus in John 11, but he also revived the son of a widow in Luke 7 and the daughter of Jairus in Luke 8. In Matthew 27, on the death of Jesus, the tombs of holy men broke open, and after his resurrection, they too walked the Earth again.

What sets Jesus' resurrection apart from those he facilitated in Christian thought is the ascension. Jesus didn't return from death only to die again after a natural lifespan, but went straight back to God, paving the way for others. The title given to him in Revelations is presaged by Jesus's own words in John 14: "Because I live, you also will live."