Is Time Travel Actually Possible?

We all know how time travel works, right? You step into a gyroscopic chamber in a secret science research facility, a dude in a white lab coat hits a switch, the chamber spins and makes "bwa wa wa" sounds as arcs of blue "energy" crackle around, and snap: You're face-to-face with Arnold Schwarzenegger circa 200 million B.C.E. for a mission to shoot up dinosaurs with robo gun arms. Pew-pew!

Well, it's time to dash to pieces all of our beloved, sci-fi-conjured time travel visions from "Star Trek," "Back to the Future," "Avengers: Endgame," "The Terminator," and even classy, supposedly more grounded fare like "Interstellar." No, you won't be going back in time to chat up Julius Caesar in English, sire your own grandfather, or save humanity with the power of semi-clever plot contrivances. And yet, sites like Scientific American say that time travel is possible. What gives?

When physicists say that "time travel is possible," they mean that time passes differently for different observers based on speed and distance — i.e., "time is relative," ala Albert Einstein's famed E = mc2 theory of special relativity. They also mean that "there's nothing mathematically preventing time from moving in reverse." But we experience time unidirectionally because molecules tend to move from higher to lower states of order, as Quanta Magazine outlines — i.e., "Time's Arrow." Putting these two together means: 1) No one refutes that forward-moving time travel is possible, and, 2) Backward-moving time travel is impossible.