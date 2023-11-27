How Was Ted Bundy Able To Get Away With So Many Murders?

There have been more than 3,000 known serial killers operating in the United States over the course of the last two centuries, according to the University of Michigan. The vast majority of these are forgotten, local news stories that eventually faded from the country's collective memory. But others, like Ted Bundy, continue to fascinate true crime junkies decades after his execution.

Much of this has to do with his apparent good looks. For many, it seems inconceivable that someone as handsome and wholesome-looking as Bundy could be capable of such brutal crimes. But more important than what motivates those who consume Bundy-related content is the fact that the killer's looks initially made it easy to trust him, allowing him to trick both the police and his victims — whom he would also ensnare with deceptions, including pretending to be injured.

There is arguably something macabre about society's continuing fascination with a handsome serial killer who, for want of a better phrase, has become a true crime icon. But the fact is that Bundy's looks were a major part of his story — a superficial cloak of acceptability that ultimately made him incredibly dangerous to the women he encountered. He also changed his look frequently, using facial hair and different hairstyles to evade suspicion.