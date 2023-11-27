The Horrific Crime Scene Of Phil Hartman

On scores of "Saturday Night Live" sketches and early seasons of "The Simpsons," Phil Hartman excelled at portraying straight-laced dads, stone-faced bosses, washed-up losers, and smarmy, sleazy, or square hucksters. His role on "NewsRadio," a star turn for Hartman after his years on "SNL," was that of a pretentious blowhard. Hartman was well-appreciated by his colleagues. To celebrate what would have been his 75th birthday, "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade" produced a two-part special full of comedy alums showering praise on Hartman and his chops as a performer.

Those same colleagues, many of them younger than Hartman, remembered him as a paternal if slightly distant figure off-camera (per Mike Thomas's "You Might Remember Me: The Life and Times of Phil Hartman"). Not the type who lived to work, The Washington Post says Hartman was considered a grounded man free of the torment and self-destruction that haunted some fellow comedians. Interviews collected for a retrospective look by ABC News echoed his reserve and healthy interests away from show business, but they also discussed Hartman's struggles with relationships — particularly those with his third wife, Brynn Omdahl.

On May 28, 1998, a third facet was added to the Phil Hartman story when police responding to a 911 call found him dead of a gunshot wound. Brynn was next to him, dead of the same cause, in one of the most shocking murder-suicides in Hollywood history. And the crime scene was the couple's own home.