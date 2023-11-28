What Mick Jagger's Relationship With Melanie Hamrick Is Like

The release of the Rolling Stone's "Hackney Diamonds" in 2023, their 26th album released in the U.S. since their 1964 debut, reignited discussion among fans and critics alike about the British band's almost supernatural longevity. Much of the discussion focused on lead singer Mick Jagger, whose vocals on tracks like lead single "Angry" sound as youthful and powerful as at any point during his long career. Once a party animal like his bandmate Keith Richards, Jagger has since embraced a healthy lifestyle based on nutritious food and daily exercise, which is said to be the key to his longevity.

But Jagger is youthful in other ways too, most notably when it comes to his choice of partner. Previously famous for his many flings, in recent years he has settled down with ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, who is 44 years his junior. The two are said to be very much in love, with the Mirror saying Jagger — who is 80 at the time of writing — has been "tamed" by his younger partner.