What Mick Jagger's Relationship With Melanie Hamrick Is Like
The release of the Rolling Stone's "Hackney Diamonds" in 2023, their 26th album released in the U.S. since their 1964 debut, reignited discussion among fans and critics alike about the British band's almost supernatural longevity. Much of the discussion focused on lead singer Mick Jagger, whose vocals on tracks like lead single "Angry" sound as youthful and powerful as at any point during his long career. Once a party animal like his bandmate Keith Richards, Jagger has since embraced a healthy lifestyle based on nutritious food and daily exercise, which is said to be the key to his longevity.
But Jagger is youthful in other ways too, most notably when it comes to his choice of partner. Previously famous for his many flings, in recent years he has settled down with ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, who is 44 years his junior. The two are said to be very much in love, with the Mirror saying Jagger — who is 80 at the time of writing — has been "tamed" by his younger partner.
They got together despite tragedy
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick first met In February 2014 while they were touring Japan, albeit in separate touring productions. Jagger, of course, was there with the Rolling Stones on yet another tour, which this time included a three-night residency at the 49,000-seat capacity Tokyo Dome. Hamrick, meanwhile, was on tour as a dancer as part of the American Ballet Theatre.
Hamrick was reportedly engaged when she first met the Rolling Stones legend, while Jagger himself was already in a relationship with fashionista L'Wren Scott, whom he had been partners with since 2001. Tragically, Scott died by suicide in March that year, news which deeply affected Jagger and compelled the Rolling Stones to cancel several Australian tour dates. Jagger and Hamrick grew closer in the months that followed, with the latter feigning illness to join Jagger on tour in Zurich. She ultimately broke off her engagement to get together with the rock legend, though it's unclear exactly when.
They have a child together
It has become increasingly commonplace in recent years for legendary figures from the entertainment industry to keep having children until they are in their eighth and even ninth decade. In 2023, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino both welcomed children when each of them was over the age of 80. But Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick were ahead of the curve in 2016, welcoming their first child together — Deveraux — when Jagger was 73.
The birth of Devereux was part of the reason that Hamrick decided to step away from her career as a ballet dancer and look for other endeavors that would fit around being a mother. As she told The New York Times in 2019, like Jagger's career with the Rolling Stones, being a member of the American Ballet Theatre meant a schedule dominated by constant touring. She said she was looking to pursue other career options that chime better with the demands of domestic life. For example, she has since written a novel, 2023's "First Position," based on her experiences in the world of ballet.
They collaborated on a stage show
Paul and Linda McCartney. Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan. Jay-Z and Beyonce. Throughout pop music history there are countless examples of romantic partners teaming up on stage or in the studio. Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are no exception, with the pair quickly developing a working relationship once the latter quit her role as part of the American Ballet Theatre.
The result was "Porte Rouge," a stage show featuring dance performances choreographed by Hamrick and set to a selection of songs from the Rolling Stones' discography. Though it was primarily Hamrick who chose the songs for the show, Jagger Hamrick has indicated that he was involved in working out ways to blend the songs together to give the show cohesion (via Associated Press).
The couple have since committed to each other, with Jagger giving Hamrick a "promise ring." Some outlets have interpreted it as an engagement, though the couple themselves have not confirmed this, and Hamrick told People they are happy to live in the moment.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.