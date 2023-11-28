The Sad 2012 Death Of Don Cornelius

Don Cornelius tended to stay out of the public eye in his later years. Instead, his name would occasionally make the papers on account of disturbing stories related to his private life. The "Soul Train" hero's reputation notably took a nosedive in 2008 when it was revealed that he had been arrested on domestic violence charges and his wife had filed restraining orders against him. After initially denying the charges, he eventually admitted his guilt and spent three years on probation.

As details of his personal problems emerged into the public sphere, so too did the fact that he had long been in declining health. Over the course of the last 15 years of his life, he had suffered from seizures as a result of his condition, which left him frustrated and depressed, per his autopsy report. Nevertheless, Cornelius' contribution to the world of music has not been forgotten since his death. In 2023, it was announced that he was to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his services to music in the development and helming of his groundbreaking show.

