Questions That Won't Be Answered In The Next 50 Years

Curiosity is hardly a trait exclusive to humans. For instance, certain species of rats and monkeys have been observed to display an interest in novel things in their immediate environment, to the point where they are even willing to exert effort to gain the "reward" of learning. There is no denying, though, that curiosity has propelled humanity's development far more than any other known species on the planet. Many areas of life, including medicine, communication, and transportation, have vastly improved in terms of efficiency and convenience. Indeed, we've come a long way from using electric fish to cure migraines and mistakenly believing dinosaur bones to be fossilized giant testicles, and so it may come as a surprise that some answers to life, the universe, and everything are unlikely to be solved by the mid-2070s.

Yes, there are still some important inquiries that even the world's greatest minds have yet to answer — conundrums that will likely remain so 50 years from now. Here are some of the most mind-boggling enigmas that have been worked on for quite some time already, and why we probably won't know the answers anytime soon.