The Macabre Reason Oil Continues To Leak Into Pearl Harbor

In most contexts, "My steel tomb leaks black tears in the depths of the sea" would be some decent black metal lyrics or goth musings from an admirer of Edgar Allen Poe. But when the "black tears" are oil, and the steel tomb a sunken battleship, and the sea the shallow waters of Pearl Harbor on the south side of Honolulu, Hawaii, that line takes on a whole new, literal layer.

Folks might remember that come 1941 Nazi Germany had invaded Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Northern Africa, and more, per a handy timeline on the World War II Foundation. The war's Axis powers — Germany, Japan, and Italy — eventually roped more than 30 countries into the bloodiest conflict in history. The United States was late to the party, and it took a direct attack on U.S. soil at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, to "awaken a sleeping giant," as Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto wrote in his diary, as VA News recounts.

Starting a little before 8 a.m. on the day in question, as NPR outlines, waves of Japanese fighters swept in and bombarded Pearl Harbor for almost two and a half hours. They killed over 2,400 people. Eighteen ships were also damaged or sunk, including the U.S.S. Arizona, which History says carried nearly 1.5 million gallons of fuel. That fuel continues to leak into the waters of Pearl Harbor to this day, and no one wants to clean it up because the ship is a "war grave."