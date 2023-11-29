What Do Candles Symbolize During Hanukkah?

Hanukkah, meaning "dedication" in Hebrew, is a Jewish festival that takes place each year during the Hebrew month of Kislev on day 25. Amongst other things, candle lighting is a huge part of the holiday. These candles represent the time when the ancient Greeks banned all Jewish rituals in an effort to get rid of Judaism entirely. A group of fighters called the Maccabees managed to reclaim the sacred Temple from Hellenic troops. Though they reclaimed the Temple, they only had a small amount of oil to light a lantern with. However, once it was lit, the lantern burned for eight whole days, hence the eight-day duration of Hanukkah.

Candles being lit also pertain to the season Hanukkah falls in. Per the Gregorian calendar, Hanukkah usually occurs during late November or December. By lighting the candles, people are sweeping out the cold weather blues and welcoming in the warmth and light, both literally and metaphorically. Though it is referred to as Hanukkah most of the time, the holiday can also be spelled as "Chanukah." This is because Hanukkah is a translation of the Hebrew word rather than the original name. Hanukkah is additionally sometimes referred to as the "Festival of Lights" due to the heavy connotation of light it carries.