Who Was Antiochus IV Epiphanes?

On paper, the ancient practice of hereditary succession is simple. In countless empires and monarchies the world over, it has been expected for rule to pass from a head of state to one of their descendants, usually the oldest son. But throughout history, succession has often failed to go according to plan, with power-hungry individuals using political intrigue, popular support, and even murder to skip the line and grab rule for themselves.

Such was the case with Antiochus IV Epiphanes, the king of the Seleucid Empire in modern-day Syria who ruled from 175 to 164 BCE. Antiochus was the son of the ruler Antiochus III, but rule was meant to be passed down through the line of his elder brother, Seleucus IV, to his nephew Demetrius. But when Seleucus was murdered, Antiochus decided to seize power from the underage heir. Immediately after doing so, he turned his attention to invading neighboring Egypt, a move he believed would help cushion the Seleucid Empire from the oncoming Roman expansion. However, Antiochus IV Epiphanes eventually found his plans to grow his empire and resist Rome to be unattainable, and instead his rule became consumed by the perceived need for cultural purity in the Seleucid Empire. It would lead to a brutal and bloody conflict with the Jewish population of his empire, whom he attempted to Hellenize, leading to the War of the Maccabees which would see him remembered as one of the period's most evil rulers.

