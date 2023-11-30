How Old The First 5 US Presidents Were When They Took Office

The stipulations for who can be president of the United States are a little on the odd side. Criminal conviction doesn't disqualify you (though an impeachment conviction by the Senate will). Natural-born citizenship is a must, but it gets negated if you haven't spent 14 continuous years on U.S. soil. And for all the noise made about the age of presidents and potential presidential candidates in 2023, the only mention of a president's age in the Constitution related to the presidency is that they must be at least 35 years old.

According to the National Constitution Center, there was no debate about the age requirements for president — and little on those for any other office. The Federalist Papers' discussion on age in the Senate suggests that fear of dynastic developments played a role in setting such limits; it was considered highly unlikely at the time that any father would have a son old enough to meet the age requirement and come into the office on his family name. Recent history may argue against that logic, and there is something undemocratic about denying people old enough to vote the chance to run for office, but no serious legal challenge has yet to be thrown against presidential age limits.

Nor has anyone to hold the office seriously pushed that limit. The youngest president (John F. Kennedy) was eight years over 35 when he was elected, and the founding generation presidents were all well past that age. With one exception, they were all coincidentally around the same age when elected and when they left office.