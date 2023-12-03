The Untold Truth Of The Explorers Club

There are countless people out there who consider themselves explorers of one type or another — those who view life as an adventure and seek to see as much of the world as possible with the time they have. However, in the world of The Explorers Club, the definition of "explorer" is surprisingly specific.

As their website makes clear, to become a member of The Explorers Club you have to be engaged in a scientific pursuit that benefits mankind — an activity in which the travel itself is a byproduct. However, those who can't meet these requirements but nevertheless want to associate themselves with the prestigious New York club can do so. All they have to do is apply to be a "Friend of the Explorers Club," and they will pay dues to the club just as full members do. But some ex-members have criticized the organization for failing to adhere to its stated definition of exploration, with one writing in an article on Explorers Web that some members were admitted after taking Arctic cruises.

In recent years The Explorers Club has also come under fire for its strongly upheld exclusiveness, with critics highlighting a lack of diversity among its members. According to a 2021 Bloomberg feature, at the time around 90% of the club's members were white, and 71% were male. The club is also made up predominantly of members from wealthy backgrounds. One Black member, J. Robert Harris, recalls experiencing racism at the club when he joined in the 1990s, but as of 2021 he was active in the club's drive to diversify its membership base.