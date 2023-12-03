How Lorenzen Wright's Ex-Wife Lured Him To His Death

For basketball fans, Lorenzen Wright was a notable power forward who played for five teams across his 13 seasons with the NBA (per ESPN). For those who knew him in his private life in Memphis, Tennessee, he was often a local hero who gave generously of his time and money according to People. His 2010 murder from 11 gunshot wounds left the city in shock and grief. For seven years, friends and family were left to wonder who could have killed Wright, and to what end.

Unknown to the public or the authorities at the time, Wright was the victim of an ambush. Per Sports Illustrated, he had recently moved to Atlanta, Georgia, but was back in Memphis to visit, and he was feeling adrift a year after his retirement from the NBA. On July 19, he met up with his ex-wife Sherra Wright; they had divorced just months before. Recreating the crime for A&E, inspector Darren Goods said that Sherra lured Wright into a wooded spot in Memphis where they used to have sex together.

It was part of a conspiracy formed by Sherra, her cousin Jimmie Martin, and her landscaper and sometime-lover Billy Ray Turner. When Wright arrived in the woods, he was shot and killed, even as he called 911 for help. By 2019, Martin was prepared to testify that Sherra and Turner were the killers.