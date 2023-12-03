This Is What Happened To Etta James' Sons

Donto James (pictured right, sitting) was born in 1968 to an unnamed father who wasn't in his life, per the Los Angeles Times. It is unknown when Sametto James (pictured left, standing) was born. At the time of Donto's birth, his mother was struggling heavily with addiction and attended rehab a few times. Speaking to The Daily Beast in 2017, Donto revealed that his grandmother tried to protect him from the truth and instead told him that his mother was unwell without specifying why. Etta James' first son also revealed that his family faced financial issues, saying "we were poor and broke." However, he did share that he enjoyed other parts of his childhood like going on tour. Little is known about Sametto's childhood.

Later on in their lives, both Donto and Sametto James were producers for their mother's 2003 album "Let's Roll" and her 2004 album "Blues to the Bone." The brothers each won best contemporary blues album and best traditional blues album at the 46th and 47th Grammy Awards. Both sons also accompanied their mother on what would be her last tour, with Donto playing drums and Sametto on bass guitar in the band. In 2008, per the Los Angeles Times, Donto was granted power of attorney by his mother. As for other family, Donto mentioned to The Daily Beast that Etta had grandchildren, including a granddaughter, but it isn't known whether they belong to him or his brother.