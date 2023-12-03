Tragic Details About Robbie Williams

Even with the rise of social media and Andy Warhol's prescient prediction about the nature of fame in the future, the vast majority of the world's people will never experience what it's like to be a celebrity. And even among the fraction of a percentage of those who do, whether their star shines for decades or burns out fast, their ascent to and descent from stardom can often be charted with a single peak. Robbie Williams is an exception. The British pop singer and songwriter has been riding the waves of fame since he was 16 years old, and the journey has been choppy, to say the least.

Williams has had as many personal and professional comebacks as he's had hits, which is really saying something. While the highs have lifted him to international name recognition, acclaim, awards, and record-breaking ticket sales, the lows have nearly pulled him under on multiple occasions throughout his career. His love-hate relationship with celebrity and his vulnerability about issues such as addiction and mental illness have made him a living, breathing, crooning case study about the effects of lifelong fame. That's something Williams himself has explored in a 2017 memoir titled "Reveal," and it's also the focus of a new Netflix docuseries simply called "Robbie Williams." These are difficult truths about the rawly honest pop star that such self-exploration has brought to the surface.