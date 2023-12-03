Were Mary Tyler Moore And Dick Van Dyke Friends In Real Life?

Understandably, Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore drifted apart when "The Dick Van Dyke Show" came to an end in 1966 and they separately pursued other projects. The show was Tyler Moore's breakthrough, and it established her as one of the major comedic acting talents of her generation. But she was yet to reach the height of her popularity. That came the following decade with her own "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," a groundbreaking sitcom that for the first time focused on the life of a strong, independent American woman.

The two reunited in 1999 for an interview with Larry King, in which they revisited their work together in the 1960s. Touching her co-star on the arm, Tyler Moore tells King (via YouTube): "Dick Van Dyke was the most generous person to work with. He delighted in my success." Almost as if to prove the point, Van Dyke then goes on to compare Tyler Moore to the great comediennes of the 1940s, to which she replies: "See? This is why I love him." The pair got together again in 2012 when Van Dyke was on hand to give Tyler Moore her SAG Life Achievement Award.

When Tyler Moore died in 2017, Van Dyke was among those to pay tribute to her and her unique talent, writing in The Hollywood Reporter: "I got to be on hand and watch her grow into the talent she became. She was just the best." He described the five years they spent together on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" as being the highlight of his life.