The Tragic 2002 Murder Of Actor Merlin Santana

Brandon Quintin Adams saw a red laser in his sideview mirror and two men running toward his car. It was the early morning of November 9, 2002, and he and his friend and fellow actor Merlin Santana were getting ready to leave a home recording studio in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles. Santana was working on a rap album — his first, according to "Final Cut." "Duck," Adams shouted to Santana as the sound of gunfire ripped through the night. Adams drove off as the men continued to fire at them. He turned to Santana and saw he'd been hit and was bleeding from a head wound.

Adams flagged down a police cruiser and officers called for an ambulance, but it was too late, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release. Santana's acting and music career had been on the rise. He had just appeared in the Eddie Murphy film "Showtime,” and the 26-year-old already had a long television career that began when he was just a child with a recurring role on "The Cosby Show." He was probably best known for his role as Romeo Santana on "The Steve Harvey Show." Now he was dead, and a lie had helped end his life.