Teddy Roosevelt Holds This Impressive Record For American Presidents

He's a face on Mount Rushmore. One of the most beloved children's toys in history is his namesake. The internet is rife with variations on the meme of him riding a dinosaur. But as fun as it is to print these legends, the truth about Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt is just as fascinating. His accomplishments as the 26th president of the United States have carved him out a prominent place in turn-of-the-century history: the Square Deal, busted trusts, the Panama Canal, and the national park system. And he did all that having begun his time in office at 42 — to date the youngest man ever to hold the presidency.

He wasn't elected president at that age, though. So while he is the youngest man to become president, he ranks behind John F. Kennedy as the youngest at the time of election (he was 43). The year before he entered the White House, New York party bosses arranged for Roosevelt to be William McKinley's choice for vice president to keep him from seeking another term as a reforming governor of their state. Per the UVA Miller Center, Roosevelt reluctantly accepted the nomination in the hope that it would eventually set him up for his own run at the White House. Per Britannica, he couldn't stand how empty the vice presidency was after he and McKinley won in a landslide. But on September 6, 1901, anarchist Leon Czolgosz shot the 58-year-old McKinley. The president died eight days later, leaving his office to the young Roosevelt.