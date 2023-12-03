The Significance Of Stars In Different Spiritual Practices Explained

Before modern astronomy, humans attempted to explain stars. They realized stars regularly rose and set at more or less the same time. They were also guides, as travelers and sailors could orient themselves with them. Finally, certain stars always seemed to coincide with important natural events — in some cases of literal world-ending importance.

Given their importance and mystery, stars are the subjects of some of the most beautiful and vivid symbologies in virtually every religious tradition on the planet. They have often been equated with divine beings, their myths, and the natural phenomena they controlled. In religions such as Christianity, pagan beliefs around stars were re-interpreted to explain the roles of figures like Jesus and the Virgin Mary, while Muslims viewed their regularity as a sure sign of God's existence.

Although the basics of star symbolism are common to most religions, the small nuances and culture-specific imagery of star myths and their symbologies give each tradition its unique beauty. Here are some from around the world.