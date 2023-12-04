The Tragic 1998 Murder Of Sofia Vergara's Brother

Sofia Vergara, best known for her role as Gloria on "Modern Family," is also known for her vivacious and bright personality. However, early on in her career, something happened that would change everything. In the late '90s, Vergara and her family were struck by tragedy when her brother died by gunshot in 1998 at the age of 27. Speaking to Parade about the incident in 2011, Vergara stated that the tragic event occurred as part of an attempted kidnapping.

"My older brother, Rafael, was killed in Columbia," she shared, calling the situation "a nightmare." This was no random incident, though. As reported by the New York Post, Vergara has said that her family were always influential in her home country. "We come from a successful family, and he knew he was a target for kidnapping," the actor said. "He always had bodyguards. Then one day he went out alone and was shot dead ... I was devastated."