Here's Who Inherited Gene Roddenberry's Massive Estate

When Gene Roddenberry died, he left behind a legacy that far exceeded whatever personal wealth he accumulated: thirteen movies, 12 TV shows encompassing hundreds of episodes, fan-filled conventions going back to 1972, galaxies' worth of merchandise, characters and stories that have proven central to generations of lives. But perhaps most critical of all, inspiration for people to pursue real-world careers in science and technology. And even though questions about Roddenberry's personal shortcomings have arisen in the years since his death, no such discussions negate his impact.

In fact, Roddenberry was keenly aware of the complications surrounding his life while he was still alive. This is perhaps why he included an "in terrorem" clause in his will. Cornell University's Legal Information Institute defines the clause as a "no-contest clause" that strips inheritance away from any inheritor who objects to the will's contents. Even so, Gene Roddenberry's daughter Dawn — from his first marriage — objected to her father passing along the majority of his wealth to his second wife, Majel Barret-Roddenberry, as UPI reported.

As the Orlando Sentinel also describes, Roddenberry started his relationship with Barret-Roddenberry while married (fans of the original "Star Trek" series will remember her as Nurse Chapel). After Roddenberry died, his daughter Dawn claimed that Barret-Roddenberry had manipulated her father into giving her his fortune, as Heavy says. Dawn contested in court, lost, and then lost her inheritance.