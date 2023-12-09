Things Found In Alan Rickman's Will

British actor Alan Rickman died on January 14, 2016from pancreatic cancer. A mainstay of the acting scene, Rickman made his name in theater before moving into film. He was perhaps best known for portraying criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the 1998 flick "Die Hard" and surly Professor Snape in the "Harry Potter" film trilogy. At the time of his death, the Mirror stated that Rickman's net worth was £4,060,033 (approximately $5 million). Out of this money, he donated some to various charities and left a considerable sum to members of his family.

Within his will, Rickman appointed his wife Rima Horton to be the executor, with the position going to his niece Sarah Hodges and his siblings Michael Rickman, David Rickman, and Sheila Innes in the event Rina died before him or did not wish to execute the will. Notably, he requested that his body be cremated. Rickman was a supporter of many charities throughout his life, and, as mentioned, was reported by the Mirror to have left the sum of £100,000 ($126,000) to those he was most involved with.