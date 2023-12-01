Sandra Day O'Connor Dies; First Female Supreme Court Justice Dead At 93

The Supreme Court announced that former Justice Sandra day O'Connor died in Phoenix, Arizona on December 1, 2023, CNBC reported. She died "of complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's, and a respiratory illness," the court said. She revealed she had been living with the disease in a 2018 letter, per CNN. "I will continue living in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by dear friends and family," she wrote. "While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings of my life."

O'Connor was the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court. She was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and inspired a generation of women to get into law. "I hope that I have inspired young people about civic engagement and helped pave the pathway for women who may have faced obstacles pursuing their careers," she wrote in her letter.