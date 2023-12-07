John F. Kennedy's Favorite Foods (And Why He Had To Be Reminded To Eat Dinner)

His impact on American political life is self-evident, but John F. Kennedy has been given credit for shaping the country's zeitgeist in other spheres too. For example, he's long been held responsible for killing the hat as an everyday item of men's fashion (though Snopes says otherwise). In his memoir "My Life as a Mankiewicz," screenwriter Tom Mankiewicz credited the initial success of the James Bond novels to Kennedy naming then among his favorite books. And according to the Washingtonian, he helped reshape the menus in Washington D.C. — which had a reputation as a "culinary backwater" before he came along — by making a show of hiring a French chef.

Ironically, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Kennedy wasn't much of what we'd now call a foodie. In his youth, he was put on restricted diets several times to combat his myriad health woes (per The Atlantic). After his experiences in World War II, he had trouble with digestion and was a light eater. In fact, in the White House, he often needed a reminder that dinner was ready. Still, Kennedy had his favorite dishes like the rest of us. And for anyone who's ever attempted or enjoyed an imitation of the president's thick Boston accent, his favorite lunch will seem particularly appropriate: New England clam chowder. The JFK Library names this as his preferred soup, and soup his preferred midday meal — usually paired with a sandwich and some fruit.