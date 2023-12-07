The Poignant Story Of John F. Kennedy's Last Christmas Card Before He Died

By November 1963, John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline (known as Jackie) Kennedy had picked out their Christmas card for the year. Per Smithsonian Magazine, the card was a custom design measuring 4 ½ by 6 ½ inches. It featured a colorized photograph of a Neapolitan creche that remained in the East Room of the White House. Inside was a seal of an American eagle. However, in a moment that changed American history, JFK was assassinated, and the cards were never sent out.

No one could have predicted what would happen on the trip to Texas. Via Town & Country, Kennedy had already looked at that year's Christmas seal campaign — an effort in which proceeds raised from the sale of the seals helped to stop and treat illnesses. Moreover, as reported by Smithsonian Magazine, the couple had already signed a few Christmas cards — with the intention of signing the rest when they returned from that fateful Texas trip.