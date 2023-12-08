Here's Who Inherited Etta James' Estate After She Died

When Etta James died on January 20, 2012, at the age of 73, the world lost one of the most distinctive yet dynamic voices in the history of popular music. Her career lasted more than half a century, and while her peak years came early on, her influence has been enormous. Notably, James had a profound effect on the vocal stylings of megastars who emerged in her wake, especially female vocalists such as Janis Joplin and Beyonce Knowles.

James' funeral was a major event, and she was hailed by her fellow musicians as one of the greatest singers of all time. However, her story was also mired in controversy concerning her personal life — particularly her heroin addiction. She abused the drug in the 1960s, and it threatened to derail her career as she increasingly stole from friends to pay for drugs. In later life, James suffered from chronic ill health, with debilitating conditions such as leukemia and dementia. This led to a much-publicized disagreement over the executorship of her estate. After a legal battle, her family was able to settle the issue, and her husband controlled her estate when she died — though it later changed hands to an estate company.