Here's What Happened To JFK's Clothes After He Was Shot

When former president John F. Kennedy was shot on November 22, 1963, he was wearing a black suit, a shirt, and a printed tie. As a result of the mess from the gunshot, his clothes became stained with blood. They also became a part of American history, and, because of this, Kennedy's clothes were not disposed of. Per the National Archives, the clothes Kennedy wore on the day of his death are in a container within a private, temperature-regulated area so they can be preserved as well as possible.

The clothes legally belong to the National Archives and Records Administration. As well as the former president's actual clothing, the National Archives took photos of the clothing so minute details could be preserved better for the future. Due to the clothing being given to the National Archives and Records Administration by deed of gift, there are binding rules referred to by the agency as "restraints of the gift" that prevent them from posting the photos online. Nevertheless, they can be viewed in person at one of the National Archives buildings in College Park, Maryland, and photos can be purchased, too.