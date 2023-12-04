These Were John Lennon's Final Words Before Being Shot To Death

Just hours before he died, John Lennon gave what would end up being his last interview. After not releasing any music for five years, he was finally back with a new album to promote, so he stopped by a New York City radio station to do just that with DJ Dave Sholin. But the almost 2-hour interview covered topics far more wide-ranging. Perhaps the eeriest thing Lennon said was "We're either going to live or we're going to die. I consider that my work won't be finished until I'm dead and buried – and I hope that's a long time" (via Far Out Magazine).

For decades, fans have poured over the things he said in that interview, reading between the lines and wondering what might have been. After all, for those who were not with him, these were the last words they knew he'd said, before he was killed by Mark David Chapman outside his home in the Dakota.

However, in the 2023 Apple TV+ documentary series "John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial," a witness to John Lennon's assassination finally speaks on the record about what he heard him say before he died.