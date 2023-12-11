The Largest Animal Rescues Ever

From pigs trapped in hot transport trucks, dogs destined for experimentation in labs, sea creatures caught in oil spills, pets stranded after natural disasters, exotic animals near war zones, and birds captured for international trafficking rings, there are animals in crisis all around the world. Fortunately, there are rescuers and volunteers ready to spring into action to save animals in need.

Many of these disasters are caused by humans, but humans also have the power to help these animals in crisis. Sometimes, thousands of animals at one time need to be saved, and for that to happen, many, many people and organizations need to come together. Government agencies and animal rights organizations investigate to determine if there are animals in need. Volunteers organize to help move animals out of dangerous situations. Wildlife rehabilitators and veterinarians work to save those animals who have been neglected or injured. Animal rescue organizations release animals back into the wild, shelters search for safe families for domestic animals, and sanctuaries, funded by the donations of animal lovers around the world, provide homes for animals to live out the rest of their lives in safety.

These are some of the largest animal rescue missions ever pulled off.