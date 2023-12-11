Old Hollywood Relationships With Controversial Age Gaps

May-December relationships — ones with particularly large age gaps — are not unexpected in Hollywood. Even in the modern day, fans are used to seeing older celebrities date people young enough to be their children or even grandchildren. And in those that are heterosexual relationships, it is almost always the man who is much older. This was also the case in the days of Old Hollywood.

There seem to be very few, if any, Old Hollywood relationships where the woman was significantly older. One exception could be Dolores del Rio and Orson Welles. The first Mexican superstar in Hollywood was 11 years older than the multi-hyphenate Welles. According to Vanity Fair, he saw her in a film in 1932 when he was about 17 years old and would later say, "That's when I fell in love with her. It changed my life." After finally meeting at a party in 1939, the pair began a relationship that lasted several years before it imploded.

While 11 years is not an insignificant age gap, it pales in comparison to many other relationships from the time. While some female stars of Old Hollywood would go on to date younger men in their later years during the 1970s and '80s, when it came to the Golden Age of Hollywood, it was older men dating and marrying younger women — in many cases, too young.