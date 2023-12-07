Baba Vanga's Most Chilling Predictions For 2024

It's that time of year again: speed runs to Walmart to pick up a last-minute gift for your least favorite nephew (you know the one). Also, it's the time when we collectively seek wise, incisive, well-thought out and absolutely clear sociopolitical analyses for the forthcoming calendar year from the greatest commentator and mind of our age. Nah, we're just kidding. We're going to ask a blind Bulgarian lady for prophecies and wring them into shapes that match what we want to hear like animal balloons. Never laugh at ancient Greeks for consulting the Pythia at Delphi, people. Never laugh.

But whatever. It's good fun, right? Especially when some believe that Baba Vanga, the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," predicted the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks, Brexit, the spread of COVID-19, and other such splendid times. Some of Baba Vanga's 2023 predictions didn't quite pan out, as Sky History (read: "History") attests, like a radical change to Earth's orbit around the sun. But don't worry — there's still time left before the year ends.

How about 2024, though? Is it shaping up to be a pleasant solar revolution full of sweetness, light, patience, tolerance, goodness, love, and peaceful intentions across the globe? Hah. As the New York Post outlines, some of her 2024 predictions are generic enough to be true no matter what year: economic trouble, political trouble, terrorism, etc. Others are predictable by anyone with internet access, like increased AI usage, and a few are more specific — like Russian President Vladimir Putin getting assassinated.