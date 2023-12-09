How Adolf Hitler Really Came To Power In Germany

With the resurgence of far-right political factions in recent years, concerned parties have sounded warnings drawn from the recent past. Horror stories of what happened when extremist groups either seized power or were swept into it by the people. A perennial example is the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in 1930s Germany. Bernie Sanders raised the specter of Nazism to The Christian Science Monitor in 2015, and Hilary Clinton did the same on "The View" in 2023 (via ABC News). Both included the ominous comment that Hitler had been legally elected in 1932.

That the Nazis were given power by the German electorate is a popular simplification of the history of fascism, one that posits a wave of middle- and working-class resentments elevating Hitler and company to power (per The Atlantic). It's a view not entirely unfounded. But it's one that doesn't account for the peculiarities of German politics in the 1930s, the state and system of the Weimar Republic, the tactics of the Nazis, and what surviving records show about their supporters. The whole picture looks less like a despot swept in by a frenzy of disgruntled voters and more like an opportunistic gaming of politics and media — backed up by violence. Read on for the story of how Adolf Hitler really came into power.