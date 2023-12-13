Plans Napoleon Made That Never Happened

Napoleon's invasion of Egypt in 1798 was supposed to extend French control over trade routes to India. After the British destroyed his navy at the Battle of the Nile and left his army stranded in Egypt, however, Napoleon marched north into the Levant and Syria to attack the Ottoman Turks -– Egypt's nominal rulers. Once there, perhaps seeing an opportunity to create a political entity sympathetic to France, he allegedly adopted the cause of Zionism.

In 1940, a letter of disputed authenticity (via Jewish Virtual Library) from Napoleon to Jews everywhere was published, advocating for the creation of a Jewish state in the Holy Land. Peppered with references to the Old Testament prophets, the letter praised Jewish steadfastness and faith, despite persecution. He called for Jews to claim their "political existence as a nation among the nations, and the unlimited natural right to worship Jehovah in accordance with [their] faith, publicly and most probably forever" — before the opportunity fizzled out.

In 1800, Napoleon remarked that if he had been in charge of a Jewish state, he would have rebuilt the temple of Solomon, so Zionist sympathies to further his interest in the Middle East are plausible. Regardless, it was never disseminated. He allegedly planned to issue the letter from Jerusalem on Passover April 20, 1799. Instead, a plague forced him back to Egypt, and it appears he shelved the idea once it was no longer politically expedient.