Is Sustainable Jet Fuel A Possibility?

Climate change is unarguably one of the biggest existential threats to humanity, and one of the greatest challenges facing people alive today. That temperatures are rising is undeniable. As noted by the United Nations in 2023, average global temperatures are now 1.1 degrees Celsius (33.98 Fahrenheit) higher than they were in the late 19th century, and the cause, unfortunately, is human activity. Specifically, industrialization and the burning of vast amounts of fossil fuels in industries such as transport and aviation. Experts have warned that rising temperatures look set to melt the polar ice caps and raise sea levels, increase the frequency of extreme weather, destroy biodiversity, and drive mass migration as a growing proportion of the planet becomes uninhabitable.

So for the many people concerned about the effect of climate change on both the natural world and human civilization, the story of the first transatlantic flight using entirely sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is exciting. It was a world first for the aviation industry as it tries to migrate from traditional jet fuel to sustainable alternatives. Previously, it had only succeeded in flying with mixed fuels.

"[SAF is the] only viable solution for decarbonizing long-haul aviation," Virgin Atlantic's chief executive Shai Weiss told The Guardian, adding: "It's taken radical collaboration to get here and we're proud to have reached this important milestone, but we need to push further." Sadly, campaigners believe that there are major flaws in the aviation industry's plan to go climate-neutral.