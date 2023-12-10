The Horrific Crime Scene Of Adrienne Shelly's Murder
Mother to a 2-year-old and in a happy marriage, actor and screenwriter Adrienne Shelly was on the cusp of fame when she was found dead in the Greenwich Village apartment she used as an office. Though she was murdered on November 1, 2006 at the age of 40, a 2023 episode of the crime series "New York Homicide" brought new attention to the case. When Shelly's husband, Andy Ostroy, hadn't heard from her all day after dropping her off that morning, he finally went to her apartment office at about 6 p.m. to check on her, according to CBS News. That's when he made the devastating discovery — Shelly was hanging from a bedsheet tied to the shower rod in the bathroom. She'd been dead for several hours.
Initially, investigators assumed the death was a suicide, but Shelly's friends and family, particularly her husband, disputed this on the basis they couldn't believe Shelly would take her own life and leave her young daughter. Upon further investigation, two major clues were found: a dusty man's size eight footprint on the toilet in the bathroom, and the fact that the knot used to hang Shelly was tied in an unusually intricate way. She also had obvious marks above her cheeks and her right eye. Police matched the footprint to the ones found downstairs on a construction site, and discovered that the lead of the project was a man named Wilson Pillco.
The story Adrienne Shelly's murderer initially gave the police was false
Upon visiting Wilson Pillco at his home, police spotted men's Reebok sneakers that looked a similar size to the footprint discovered in the bathroom. The shoes turned out to belong to Pillco's brother, Diego Pillco, who had illegally immigrated from Ecuador and had also been working on the construction project. At first, Pillco was hesitant to talk, but, he eventually confessed. Pillco told police that Shelly had confronted him regarding noise from the construction and that she had threatened to call the police. Fearing the worst as an immigrant, Pillco followed Shelly to her apartment where he pushed her and she knocked her head. He then assumed Shelly was dead and staged a suicide to shift the blame.
However, the version of the story Pillco originally told the police turned out to be false. Pillco later revealed the truth: Shelly caught him sneaking into the apartment and taking money from her purse before saying she would call the police. Terrified of being deported back to Ecuador, Pillco attacked Shelly inside the apartment. Assistant District Attorney Marit Delozier said during Pillco's initial bail hearing after the arrest, "He said he fought with the victim, tied a sheet around her neck and dragged her to the bathroom and hung her from the shower rod" (via CBS News).
Adrienne Shelly's legacy lived on through her husband
After Diego Pillco's confession, everything fell into place, including the fact Pillco was able to create such an intricate knot due to his experience with tying pigs in Ecuador. Per The Guardian, it was later revealed that neck compression was Adrienne Shelly's official cause of death, which could have been from either the strangling or the staged hanging. Astonishingly, Pillco pleaded not guilty upon being convicted of second-degree murder. He received 25 years in prison without parole.
Shelly's story didn't stop at Pillco's arrest, though. In a bittersweet twist of fate, her film "Waitress" was accepted into the Sundance Film Festival after her death and would later become a hit Broadway musical. Coincidentally, the acceptance occurred when Pillco was arrested.
Her husband Andy Ostroy created The Adrienne Shelly Foundation in 2006, which offers female filmmakers much-needed financial support. Additionally, in 2021, Ostroy made a documentary named "Adrienne" that showed some of Shelly's career highs and lows and her drive to make women-led stories. Within the episode of "New York Homicide," Shelly's friend and agent Rachel Sheedy reflected on Shelly, saying, "She was this tiny little firecracker. She was this little thing, but she had so much power and so much presence. I still wish I could have seen what else she would have created."