The Horrific Crime Scene Of Adrienne Shelly's Murder

Mother to a 2-year-old and in a happy marriage, actor and screenwriter Adrienne Shelly was on the cusp of fame when she was found dead in the Greenwich Village apartment she used as an office. Though she was murdered on November 1, 2006 at the age of 40, a 2023 episode of the crime series "New York Homicide" brought new attention to the case. When Shelly's husband, Andy Ostroy, hadn't heard from her all day after dropping her off that morning, he finally went to her apartment office at about 6 p.m. to check on her, according to CBS News. That's when he made the devastating discovery — Shelly was hanging from a bedsheet tied to the shower rod in the bathroom. She'd been dead for several hours.

Initially, investigators assumed the death was a suicide, but Shelly's friends and family, particularly her husband, disputed this on the basis they couldn't believe Shelly would take her own life and leave her young daughter. Upon further investigation, two major clues were found: a dusty man's size eight footprint on the toilet in the bathroom, and the fact that the knot used to hang Shelly was tied in an unusually intricate way. She also had obvious marks above her cheeks and her right eye. Police matched the footprint to the ones found downstairs on a construction site, and discovered that the lead of the project was a man named Wilson Pillco.