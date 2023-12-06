Iconic TV Producer, Norman Lear, Dies At 101

The world was saddened to learn that comedic television maestro, ardent believer in free speech, and all-around beloved person, Norman Lear, has died (via Variety). He was 101 years old.

It's hard to think of a more impactful, pervasive presence in shaping American television, particularly sitcoms, than Norman Lear. His name is attached to practically every significant show of the era as writer and producer: "Maude," "Sanford and Son," "All in the Family," "Good Times," "The Jeffersons," and many, many more listed on the official Norman Lear website. Truly, few people have had as much of a direct influence on shaping the American psyche, directly into people's homes through TV screens, as Norman Lear. Or as President Bill Clinton said in 1999 when he gave Lear a National Medal of the Arts (via PBS), "Norman Lear has held up a mirror to American society and changed the way we look at it."

And yet, as successful as Lear was in entertainment and the arts, he was a socially involved, activist-minded individual who created numerous charities and institutes related to the role of the arts in society, environmental responsibility, and business innovations.