Why Animals Are In The Nativity Scene, But Aren't Mentioned In The Bible

Nestled within the Christmas decorations of households the world over is a depiction of the Nativity. Ornaments, figurines, cards, and homemade crafts all carry on a tradition that dates back to the beginnings of Christianity. Per Britannica, the earliest depictions of the Nativity come from the 4th century, but the details have evolved considerably over the millennia. In fact, the modern, popular conception of the scene doesn't entirely square with the gospels.

Of course, the gospels themselves don't entirely square with one another concerning the birth of Jesus. Two of them neglect to mention his birth at all, including Mark — likely the oldest of them, according to National Geographic. The story behind the Nativity is found in Matthew and Luke, though neither book contains all the popular elements. Matthew has the three wise men, the star, and the threat from King Herod; Luke has the manger and the shepherds. Prevailing aesthetic and theological trends determined which of these aspects of the Nativity was included in the artwork, and some elements were occasionally outlawed by the church for violating doctrine.

Among the Nativity features that faced prohibition at one time or another was an element that dates back to the earliest depictions and isn't mentioned in any of the gospels: animals, typically an ox and a donkey. In his book "Jesus of Nazareth: The Infancy Narratives," Pope Benedict XVI attributed their presence to mentions of both animals elsewhere in the Bible (via The Guardian). He was considerably more friendly than some of his predecessors, vowing that the animals in the Vatican's Nativity display were there to stay.