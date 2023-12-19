The Most Infamous Celebrity Mugshots

It might sound surprising, but mugshots have actually been around for quite a while. The oldest cameras date back to the early 1800s, and by the 1850s, some police departments in the United States were already using them to keep track of arrested people. Some, like the New York City Police Department, would even publish books of criminals' mugshots for the public, who could then be on alert about various local thieves and ne'er-do-wells. Still, it took a few decades into the 1880s to formalize what most would consider today to be the standard mugshot, consisting primarily of an individual's upper half.

Over the years, countless people have had their mugshots taken after being arrested, including some of the most important people in history. Famous (or infamous) former leaders like Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and Benito Mussolini all had their mugshots taken as young men, as did gangsters like Al Capone.

With the growth of mass media and improvements in communication technology, celebrity mugshots are now like gasoline for the media fire. In some cases, these mugshots will stick with the celebrity for years, haunting them as ugly reminders. Looking back, from Donald Trump to Tim Allen, these are some of the most infamous celebrity mugshots.