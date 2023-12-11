Who Are Morgan Freeman's Four Children?
A famous actor with an instantly recognizable voice, Morgan Freeman has carved out a legendary film career for himself — but what about his personal life? In total, Freeman has four children: three biological and one adopted. Despite being a father of four, Freeman has been open about how he wasn't always there for his kids. The actor spoke candidly to The Telegraph in 2014 about how his views on being a father altered over time. "I'm not sure fatherhood changed me. You have to be married to be a father," Freeman stated.
"I sired a couple of kids without being married, but that doesn't make you a father," he added. "It took a while for me to become a father. I was busy trying to be an actor, and the two didn't really go together in my youth." Freeman went on to say that he was more involved in the lives of his daughters, saying, "I'm not a hands-on grandfather. I haven't changed diapers. But when I had daughters, I changed theirs. Being hands-on makes a difference in your child's life."
Alfonso and Saifoulaye Freeman
Morgan Freeman's first child, Alfonso, was born in 1959. His mother is Freeman's former partner, Loletha Adkins. Alfonso followed in his father's footsteps by entering the film industry. In the 1990s, he featured in "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Se7en" alongside his father. He continued to act throughout the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s, with credited roles in "The West Wing" and "The Bucket List" amongst others. Alongside his acting credits, Alfonso helped to produce "Shannon Street: Under a Blood Red Moon" in 2016. As for his personal life, he was married to Cynthia Gafford from 1982 to 1989. The pair had three children together — Joshua, Donovan, and Alfonso Jr. He went on to marry Larcenia Letice in 1994.
Freeman became a father for the second time in 1960 with his son Saifoulaye, though the identity of the mother has remained a private matter. In comparison to his brother, Saifoulaye appears to live an extremely private life. He has not appeared in any shows or films, and it is unknown whether he has a partner or children.
Morgana and Deena Freeman
In 1967, Morgan Freeman wed Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. The pair had one daughter together, Morgana, but her birthday is not public information. Like her brother Saifoulaye, Morgana lives a more private life, though she briefly dabbled in acting with a role in the 1981 film "Death of a Prophet" alongside her father. In addition to his three biological children, Freeman has one other daughter named Deena. The child of Bradshaw from a previous relationship, Freeman adopted Deena when he married her mother (Freeman and Bradshaw later divorced in 1979).
Deena worked as a celebrity hairstylist and styled Freeman for "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." She had one daughter, E'Dena, who was tragically killed by her boyfriend in 2015. Speaking E! News after his granddaughter's death, Freeman stated, "The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace."