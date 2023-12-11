Who Are Morgan Freeman's Four Children?

A famous actor with an instantly recognizable voice, Morgan Freeman has carved out a legendary film career for himself — but what about his personal life? In total, Freeman has four children: three biological and one adopted. Despite being a father of four, Freeman has been open about how he wasn't always there for his kids. The actor spoke candidly to The Telegraph in 2014 about how his views on being a father altered over time. "I'm not sure fatherhood changed me. You have to be married to be a father," Freeman stated.

"I sired a couple of kids without being married, but that doesn't make you a father," he added. "It took a while for me to become a father. I was busy trying to be an actor, and the two didn't really go together in my youth." Freeman went on to say that he was more involved in the lives of his daughters, saying, "I'm not a hands-on grandfather. I haven't changed diapers. But when I had daughters, I changed theirs. Being hands-on makes a difference in your child's life."