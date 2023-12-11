Why Carolyn Bessette's Family Sued The Kennedy Family After Her Death

Carolyn Bessette had long been a target of tabloid scrutiny thanks to her relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr., and struggled with the attention she received as part of one of America's most famous couples. At the height of her fame, she was routinely criticized for her lifestyle and by those who believed that she had entered into the Kennedy family for personal profit rather than love. She was reportedly frustrated by the fact that some believed her achievements in life were down to her connections, rather than her talents.

Sadly, Bessette's reputation took even more of a hammering in the aftermath of the tragic crash. As noted by The Independent, one story that emerged in news outlets claimed that Bessette had delayed take off on account of a pedicure so that Bessette could have just the right shade of toenail polish. In doing so, it was said that her husband was forced to pilot at night, rather than in the daytime as originally intended, and Bessette was therefore responsible for the deaths of those onboard.

Several figures close to the couple published "tell-all" books in the aftermath of the fatal crash, some of which painted unflattering portraits of Bessette. She was characterized as a demanding and unpredictable figure who cared more about using cocaine with her friends than she did about her husband, with many commentators also critical of her hesitancy when it came to having children. By the start of the 21st century, Bessette was held by many as the reason for Kennedy Jr.'s downfall, an impression that the Kennedy family did little to dispel.