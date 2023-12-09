What Happened To The Real Kevin Von Erich?

Few of us are strangers to loss, although some are more acquainted than others. Watching a loved one die is hard enough — but two times, three times, four, five, or six? This is exactly what happened to former professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich, aka the Golden Warrior. He is the last of an entire family of wrestlers, including four brothers who followed their father into the sport. As D Magazine quotes Von Erich, "We were going to go into wrestling because we wanted to be just like our dad." And one by one, those boys fell.

David Von Erich died while touring in 1984 at age 25 from acute inflammation of the small intestine. Mike died in 1987 at age 23 from a drug overdose that was considered a suicide. In 1991 Chris shot himself in the head at age 21, and in 1993 Kerry did the same. Their father, Fritz, died in 1997 from cancer. He'd also seen his first son, Jack, Jr., die at age 6 from an accidental electrocution and drowning. Fritz has passed along to his sons not only a love for physical activity but a signature wrestling move called the "Iron Claw." Some think he also passed along the Von Erich family curse.

After watching his entire family die, Kevin Von Erich vanished from public life. He got married, moved to Hawaii, and had four children of his own. The two boys – Marshall and Ross Von Erich, are also wrestlers. Kevin and his family recently moved back to the Von Erich's home state, Texas, per the Dallas Morning News. Now, Zac Efron is playing him in the upcoming 2023 biopic, "Iron Claw."