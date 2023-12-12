The Von Erich Curse Explained

The Von Erich family looked set to be one of wrestling's most successful and long-lasting dynasties when they were at the peak of their fame in the 1980s. The family's patriarch, Jack Adkisson, a former star football player, took the name Fritz Von Erich along with a Nazi persona — in reference to what were said to be his stereotypically German facial features and stature – and soon made a name for himself as one of wrestling's most notorious villains.

However, as the years passed Von Erich's fictional Nazi background faded from memory, and he became a popular figure alongside his sons, Kerry, Kevin, Chris, Mike, and David, all of whom followed their father into the ring with varying degrees of success. The Von Erichs were some of the most visible figures of their day whose wholesome looks and gymnastics in the ring saw them handed several high-profile sponsorship deals. Sadly, a series of heartbreaking tragedies left the family in tatters, starting with a freak accident in 1959 in which Fritz's oldest son, Jack Jr., drowned after an electric shock left him face down in a puddle not far from his home near Niagra Falls. He was just 6 years old, and his death was only the first of many for the Von Erich clan.