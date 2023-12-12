Nostradamus' Chilling Predictions For 2024

Some of the greatest poets of all time, such as Walt Whitman and William Blake, are described as "visionaries" for the images they are able to convey and imprint on the reader's memory. But few poets are said to predict the future in the visions they share. Except for Nostradamus, whose predictions remain of great curiosity to modern people nearly five centuries after the poet and oracle's death in 1566.

During his lifetime, Nostradamus was known as a plague doctor and an astronomer in his native France. But his name is famous around the world thanks to the publication of 1555's "Les Prophéties," a vast collection of hundreds of four-line verses or quatrains (also known as his "Centuries") that he claimed offered deep insights into the events that would affect humanity up until the year 3797.

Nostradamus' prophecies are incredibly cryptic, and skeptics argue it's easy to interpret his predictions as if he correctly foresaw certain events. Indeed, when it comes to his predictions for 2024, it doesn't take too much effort to match his words up to what's already happening on the world stage and to conclude what he thought might happen. Here are four of the 2024 predictions analysts have pulled from his writings.