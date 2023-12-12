Here's How Many Victims Serial Killer Richard Angelo May Have Had

According to Psychology Today, the common assumption that serial killers derive some form of pleasure from their crimes isn't usually the case. It's far more likely that they're driven by a fear of rejection borne of childhood abandonment and kill to drive away potentially painful relationships. An FBI report also examined anger, ideology, sex, psychosis, and the thrill of power as reasons why serial killers act the way they do. But not many such killers have claimed they wanted to masquerade as a hero, as Richard Angelo did.

In his capacity as a nurse at the Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, New York, Angelo poisoned scores of patients during the months he worked at the facility in 1987 before trying to revive them when they went into cardiac arrest (per The New York Times). According to Newsday, he first fell under suspicion in October 1987, and he faced a formal indictment the following January for one count of murder with three more pending. Per the Los Angeles Times, 33 patients who died during those months were exhumed as part of the investigation into Angelo's crimes.

Ultimately, six bodies were found to contain the drugs Angelo used to poison his victims. Guilty verdicts were handed down in 1989 in conjunction with four of those deaths on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide, plus assault charges for the nonlethal incident. Throughout the trial, Angelo's defense maintained that his grasp of reality was weak, and he didn't know the risks he was taking in trying to play hero.