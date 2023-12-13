How Marijuana Was Used In Victorian England

In popular culture, marijuana seems to be a drug of the 20th century and beyond. There was hysteria over cannabis smokers during the Jazz Age and the Great Depression, the swirl of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll in the 1960s and 70s, and an ongoing association between pot and campus life. It's not a drug we expect to see in earlier eras. Depictions of Victorian society, for instance, might show opium dens, and all but the most sanitized will feature plenty of tobacco — but no weed, pot, reefer, dope, or ganja.

But cannabis, under any name, didn't just appear in the early 1900s. According to the University of Sydney, humanity's made use of it since at least 2800 B.C., and there are indications that it was introduced from Asia into India, ancient Greece, and Roman society as medicine. Pliny the Elder described its use in treating joint pain, gout, upset stomach in animals, and ear infestations (he also described side effects of headache and impotence). However, its use in the West was curbed after Pope Innocent VIII condemned it in 1484 (per New Scientist).

According to a 1998 report by the Select Committee on Science and Technology in the House of Lords, there was a renewed interest in marijuana in the Western world in the 16th century, though verification of reported benefits was often lacking (via Parliament.uk). English travelers returned from Asia with claims of its effects, and Samuel Carey discussed its recreational use in 1833. But by the beginning of the Victorian era, the efforts of an Irish doctor were poised to inject marijuana into British medicine in a big way.